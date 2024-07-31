Trisha Krishnan shares why she chose to make OTT series debut with 'Brinda'

Mumbai, July 31 Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Brinda', has shared what intrigued her about the project and made her choose it as her OTT series debut.

In 'Brinda', she essays the role of a cop, which is a first for her.

She shared that she rummaged through the pages of the script on a flight.

She said, "Surya had sent me his script to read and when I was on flight I picked it up and decided to read a few pages. I was drawn into the story from the very first chapter and now the rest as we say is history."

The series, which also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others in pivotal roles, weaves together elements of drama, crime, and mystery, delivering an enthralling viewing experience.

The screenplay of the series is penned by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, with music by Shakthikanth Karthik, and Avinash Kolla as the production designer.

Talking about her character, the actress said, "The fact that I'm playing a police officer for the first time was a major draw. Any character is a fun challenge when you have a director with 100 per cent clarity on how he wants to portray his lead actor. We did a few readings and had extensive discussions about the body language and character sketch for Brinda. Readings, rehearsals, and brainstorming with the team make a world of difference. Sitting together and working with the entire cast before we start rolling makes life so much simpler on set."

Written and directed by Surya Manoj Vangala and produced by Ashish Kolla under the banner Adding Advertising LLP, 'Brinda' is set to stream from August 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi on Sony LIV.

