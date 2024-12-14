Trisha Krishnan to reunite with Suriya in Suriya45 project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : Actress Trisha Krishnan will be reuniting with Suriya for his upcoming film tentatively titled Suriya45.

The film helmed by RJ Balaji will mark the collaboration of Trisha and Suriya after nearly 20 years. They were last seen together in the 2005 film Aaru. It was written and directed by Haru.

The film's production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures, shared the onboard poster of the actress on Instagram.

"Adding grace, charm, and power to #Suriya45 - welcome aboard, @trishakrishnan! A cinematic treat awaits" wrote Dream Warrior Pictures while sharing the poster.

Suriya and Trisha also worked on the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam's 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu.

The film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the film Leo which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

She had a special appearance in the film 'The Greatest of All Time' starring Thalapthy Vijay in the lead role.

Meanwhile, actress Trisha will be next seen in the film 'Identity' which is set to release in the theatres in January 2025. Makers have already revealed the teaser of the film.

It stars actor Tovino Thomas in the lead role.

The visually captivating teaser of the film, rich with suspenseful dialogues and scenes, hints at a story centred on investigation.

'Identity' marks the first collaboration between Trisha and Tovino. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi plays another pivotal role, with Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Vishak Nair also featuring in key roles.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously collaborated with Tovino on Forensic, this film is produced under the banners of Ragam Movies by Raju Malliath and Confident Group by Dr. Roy C.J.

Identity was initially announced on November 25, 2022. Cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Jakes Bejoy are part of the technical team.

