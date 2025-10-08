Trivikram Srinivas, Venkatesh Daggubati collaborate for new film, Naga Vamsi calls them 'OGs of entertainment'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 : Critically acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas is set to join hands with actor Venkatesh Daggubati for his next film.

Taking to his X handle, producer Naga Vamsi shared the news, announcing that Trivikram Srinivas is set to direct his untitled movie starring Venkatesh Daggubati.

This marks the return of the director after 'Guntur Kaaram', which starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie was released in theatres in 2024.

The new film is being produced by S Radha Krishna.

Callling Trivikram Srinivas and Venkatesh Daggubati, 'OGs of entertainment', Naga Vamsi wrote, "After 20 long months, the wizard of words Trivikram garu is back behind the camera, joining hands with everyone's favourite, Victory VenkyMama garu! The OGs of entertainment are back on sets to recreate the magic once again! Produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu."

https://x.com/vamsi84/status/1975898035201929298?

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the film 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam'. It was written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, P. Sai Kumar, VTV Ganesh, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Upendra Limaye and Srinivas Avasarala in the lead roles.

