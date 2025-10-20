True happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide, says actor Vishal

Chennai, Oct 20 Actor Vishal, who celebrated this Deepavali with children, has said that true happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide.

The actor, who took to his social media timelines to post a video of him celebrating Deepavali with certain children and their parents wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali/Deepavali. This festival of lights always reminds me that true happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide."

He went on to say, "Today, I had the privilege of celebrating Diwali with some very special children and their families,their laughter, innocence,happiness and energy filled our hearts with so much joy and gratitude which I always believe will never match no amount of lights or fireworks."

