"Truly honoured": Kajol on Indonesian delegation singing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at President's banquet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Bollywood actor Kajol on Sunday reacted to the Indonesian delegation singing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, calling it a complete honour.

Kajol, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' took to social media and described the gesture as a "heartwarming tribute."

Taking to X, she wrote, "Bollywood's power to unite shines again! The Indonesian delegation singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is such a heartwarming tribute. Truly honored! #KuchKuchHotaHai #IndiaIndonesia"

In a showcase of cultural influence encouraging bilateral ties between the two countries, an Indonesian delegation sang the iconic Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

The delegation, hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, was attended by senior Indonesian ministers.

The title track from the movie of the same name, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar became a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas.

The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, became a major hit among audiences and continues to captivate people.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He graced the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest at Kartavya Path today.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations also featured Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), symbolizing discipline and military tradition. This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honor of the academy.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors such as defense, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

