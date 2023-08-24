“Truly Speechless”: R Madhavan as ‘Rocketry’ wins Best Feature Film award at 69th National Film Awards

New Delhi [India], August 24 : The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday in New Delhi and actor R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the award for Best Feature Film.

Reacting to the great news, Madhavan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and thanked the jury members for the National award.

He wrote, “Wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma.. All yours, Appa’s and Nambi Sirs Blessings. A Heartfelt “Thank You” to all the jury members of the National Award, @MIB_India Shri @ianuragthakur Ji and all in his team. Thank you for the auspicious, beginning in Cannes. Team Rocketry and @NambiNOfficial I don’t know what to say. For once Truely speechless.”

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

'Rocketry' was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Earlier R Madhavan received the Best Director award at IIFA 2023 for the film.

The biographical drama was screened in Parliament on August 5, and it received quite a phenomenal response.

The movie was shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya played cameos in the film.

