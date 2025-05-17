Trump again takes swipe at Taylor Swift, says she is "no longer hot"

Washington [US], May 17 : US President Donald Trump has once again directed his ire at global pop icon Taylor Swift, suggesting in a recent social media post that the singer's popularity has diminished since he publicly expressed disdain for her during the 2024 election season.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote in a Friday post, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'"

The remarks comes amid his overseas visit to the Middle East and marks yet another instance of Trump targeting Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Swift's political stance became a point of contention during the election, especially after she threw her support behind the Democratic ticket.

While Trump's campaign initially dismissed her endorsement as inconsequential, the former president quickly escalated his rhetoric, writing at the time, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" as per Deadline.

He has also taken aim at singer Bruce Springsteen, who, like Swift, publicly supported Harris.

Springsteen had recently criticised Trump's presidency during a concert tour in Europe, describing his administration as having "authoritarian" tendencies, as per Deadline.

In recent months, Trump has referred to Swift multiple times, including when he noted the singer was booed at the Super Bowl, an event he also attended and reportedly received a mixed reception, as per Deadline.

The former president again brought her up last month during a White House event honouring the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift has not directly responded to Trump's recent remarks. However, the pop star remains one of the most influential figures in entertainment, including her globally successful Eras Tour.

