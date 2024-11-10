Trupti Bhoir’s new movie is her fight for basic human rights of women who are struck in bride slavery

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress-producer Trupti Bhoir has said that her film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ is her fight for the basic human rights of women who have suffered due to the patriarchal system that has led to bride slavery.

‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ showcases the brutal realities faced by women trapped in bride slavery.

Talking about the film, Trupti said, “Bringing these stories to light is not just about raising awareness, it’s about creating real change on the ground for these women. This film is my fight for their basic human rights”.

Her commitment to the cause is matched by the voices of Metta World Peace and Akio Tyler, who share her passion for justice, as they said, “We believe that every woman, regardless of her circumstances, deserves the right to be heard, valued, and empowered. Through our collaboration, we aim to amplify the voices of women who have suffered the horrors of bride slavery—ensuring their stories reach a global audience and spark lasting change”.

The film stars Taha Shah Badussha, who is known for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, alongside Trupti Bhoir.

The film unites Hollywood and Bollywood, bridging cultures and continents. Hopeblit, under Ruhi (Rohini Hak) Hak's leadership, remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and amplifying the voices of those who have long been silenced.

Key collaborators such as Aashi Makan , President of The Bushido Group, Vijay Patil , founder of Shivaji Maharaj America Parivaar (SMAP), Roopa Sharma, of the One World One Family Foundation, Neeti Goel , founder of WHTNOW Foundation, Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT and founder of Marwah Studios, Sudheer Kota, founder of Rhythm & Melodies, Sewa Foundation.

The film is produced by Sandeep Sharda and Priya Samant, with Music composed by Satish Chakravarthy. It is directed by Gajendra Ahire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor