Trupti Khamkar: 'I've been body shamed, told to lose weight to fit into roles'

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress Trupti Khamkar, who has appeared in films like 'Tumhari Sulu' and will soon be seen in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera', shares her thoughts on body positivity and how improving acting skills is more important than just focusing on losing weight.

As she has been stereotyped by the film industry several times because of her appearance, Trupti said, "One has to be clear about their goals. Eating what you like once a week is not harmful but for the rest of the days, a balanced diet is a must. But one should never be ashamed or awkward about your skin or body. I have been told plenty of times to lose some pounds to fit in the role. What I believe in is you fit into a role through your skillset and yes look does matter but that is not the only consideration."

She also acted in films like 'The White Tiger', 'Smile Please', 'Beecham House', and Marathi film 'Zombivli'.

The actress further added, "I don't believe in this thought that you have to look perfect all the time. I have come to realise that life is very uncertain and you should be doing things which you like and live a life you want."

