"Trust your instincts and keep working": Ajay Devgn's advice for upcoming actors

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Actor Ajay Devgn shared his words of wisdom for the upcoming actors in Bollywood, asking them to follow their passions wholeheartedly and not let fear or self-doubt stop them from chasing their goals.

Ajay Devgn's fans are in for a treat as their favourite actor's upcoming movie 'De De Pyaar De 2' is set to hit theatres on the occasion of Children's Day this year.

Apart from Ajay, the sequel also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain under the T-Series Films banner.

The star cast of the film arrived in Delhi for the trailer launch of the movie on Tuesday. At the event, Ajay Devgn reflected on his mantra of staying relevant in Bollywood after working in the film industry for over three decades.

While interacting with the media, Ajay Devgn highlighted the importance of "self-belief" and asked individuals to follow their "instinct" and work hard.

"You really need to believe in yourself. You need to trust your instincts and keep working. I don't think there's a place for too much insecurity. I think life is too short for that," said Ajay Devgn.

While focusing on his life principles, the 'Singham' actor also shared words of advice for the young and upcoming actors. He encouraged the individuals to follow their passions wholeheartedly in life without worrying about success and failure.

"I keep telling the younger generation also. If you really like something from your heart, go ahead and do it. Whether it works or not, we'll see later. If you like something from your heart, then you should do it," added Ajay Devgn.

The makers have finally released the trailer of 'De De Pyaar De 2'. The trailer opens with Rakul Preet revealing her relationship with Ajay Devgn to her parents.

It is followed by a meeting between R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, who plays the role of Rakul's parents in the movie, and Ajay Devgn.

R Madhavan appears to be shocked after meeting Ajay due to the huge age gap between Rakul and her soon-to-be husband. It is followed by some comedy punches.

After being unhappy with Ajay, R. Madhavan and Gautami decide to plot a strategy to cancel the marriage by introducing Meezaan Jafri into Rakul Preet's life.

The film is expected to be a tussle between love and family. The story of the film is penned by Luv Ranjan.

