Try being the Marco with a six-pack, says Unni Mukundan

Chennai, April 29 Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has urged his followers on Instagram to try being "the Marco with (a) six pack on hand" instead of being one to "mimic the Marco with Cigs on hand".

Director Haneef Adeni’s explosive action entertainer ‘Marco’, in which Unni Mukundan played the lead, was an overwhelming success at the box office. In fact, it became the first Malayalam film with an ‘A’ rating to gross over a whopping Rs 100 crore.

However, the film came in for criticism for the excessive violence it showcased.

Recently, the actor had posted a still of his from the film in which he was seen smoking a cigar.

To ensure that his followers on Instagram did not pick up the habit of smoking, the actor put out a post on Instagram in which he urged his followers to pick the option of staying fit over the option of smoking.

Posting another picture that showcased his toned body in the film, he wrote, "The weight of a single cigarette typically ranges between 0.7 to 1.0 grams, depending on the brand and type. So, the total weight (including the filter and paper) is generally about one gram on average. If that’s how you feel Man enough, please reconsider your options.

"FYI: Men lift 50 kgs of iron to actually go high. Guys, Choice is yours. P.S.: Easier to mimic the Marco with Cigs on hand. Try being the Marco with Six Pack on hand. To be the latter, you will need something called, The Grit."

Interestingly, Unni Mukundan's suggestion on staying away from smoking comes only a couple of days after actor Suriya's request to his fans to not smoke.

Speaking at a pre-release event of director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Retro' that was held at the Lulu Mall in Trivandram, Suriya had said, "Just one caution. I have smoked cigarettes for the sake of the film. Please don't smoke cigarettes in your life."

Suriya pointed out that if one started smoking, they wouldn't be able to get rid of the habit.

"If you start smoking, you will not be able to stop. You will start by saying, 'Just one puff or just one cigarette.' But once you start, you will not be able to stop," he said and added, "I will definitely not endorse that and don't do that."

