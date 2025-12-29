"Trying to find the plane": Nikhil Chinapa posts reality of Delhi smog as flights face disruptions

New Delhi [India], December 29 : Popular TV anchor and DJ Nikhil Chinapa recently shared the ground reality of Delhi's bad weather through a video on social media.

Chinapa, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to show how thick smog had taken over the national capital. He shared a video from the streets of Delhi late at night, which clearly showed poor visibility due to smoke and fog. The former Gang Leader of the popular reality show Roadies shared in the video that he was supposed to fly to Goa early in the morning but was unsure if the flight would take off because of the bad weather.

"It's 2:15 in the morning in Delhi, and we are supposed to fly to Goa at 5:30 in the morning, and we're not sure if the plane will take off," Nikhil shared in the video.

Later, Nikhil posted more updates from the airport on Instagram. In one post, he joked about not being able to spot the plane due to low visibility: "Trying to find the plane." In another update, he shared a picture of the aircraft and confirmed that he had finally found it.

Dense fog in Delhi has caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, with visibility dropping to just 50 meters. This has led to flight delays and cancellations, with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions.

The airport is operating under Category-III conditions, which allow flights to land in low visibility. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, with air quality deteriorating as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 a.m., slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

