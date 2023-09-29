“Tu Heera hai baby doll”: Kriti Kharbanda pens appreciation post for boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : As actor Pulkit Samrat’s comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’ was released on Thursday his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media and penned down an appreciation post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a poster for Pulkit from ‘Fukrey 3’ and wrote, “Oh hunny! You’re so fine, you blow my mind! Hey hunny! Hey hey hey hunny! My ambarsariya boy, watching you on screen is nothing short of a magical experience! You let your eyes do the talking and allowed people to look into your soul, the soul of hunny!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxumiW9oWvH/

“Your performance and passion and your love for your movie and cinema shows and shines! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come as an actor and as a human being! This is by far your most amazing performance and you look like a billion bucks! hot and cute ka perfect combination,” she added.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

“And as your film releases today, I just want to say, I know how hard you’ve worked, and how much you’ve given to this project, personally and professionally, I have nothing but respect for you! Tu Heera hai baby doll! Heera!” the post concluded.

The comedy film was released on Thursday and received decent responses from the fans.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to three years. The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

