Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 14: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Starre Earns Rs 32.8 Crore in Two Weeks

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 14: The romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has seen a steady but modest run at the box office nearly two weeks after its release. The film opened to mixed reviews and collected Rs 7.75 crore on its first day in theatres. However, collections showed a gradual dip from the second day onward. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.25 crore on Day 14, Wednesday, January 7, taking its total collection to Rs 32.8 crore.

The film earned Rs 28.85 crore in its first week. In the second week, daily collections remained under Rs 1.5 crore. The movie collected Rs 1.3 crore on Day 8, Rs 0.5 crore on Day 9, Rs 0.7 crore on Day 11, Rs 0.25 crore on Day 1 and Rs 0.3 crore on Day 13.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Thursday) Rs 7.75 crore Day 2 (1st Friday) Rs 5.25 crore Day 3 (1st Saturday) Rs 5.50 crore Day 4 (1st Sunday) Rs 5.00 crore Day 5 (1st Monday) Rs 1.75 crore Day 6 (1st Tuesday) Rs 1.75 crore Day 7 (1st Wednesday) Rs 1.85 crore Day 8 (2nd Thursday) Rs 1.30 crore Week 1 total Rs 30.15 crore Day 9 (2nd Friday) Rs 0.50 crore Day 10 (2nd Saturday) Rs 0.65 crore Day 11 (2nd Sunday) Rs 0.70 crore Day 12 (2nd Monday) Rs 0.25 crore Day 13 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 0.30 crore Day 14 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 0.25 crore *Early estimates Total (14 days) Rs 32.80 crore

On Wednesday, January 7, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.42 per cent. Morning shows saw 5.39 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows stood at 10.90 per cent. Evening and night shows recorded 8.33 per cent and 13.04 per cent occupancy, respectively.

Released during the Christmas weekend, the film continues its run alongside strong competition, including Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar and James Cameron’s Hollywood release Avatar: The Way of Water.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer