Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Starrer Earn on Its 1st Friday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, continued its box office run on Day 2 with steady collections. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the romantic drama earned Rs 5 crore India net on Friday. The film had opened with Rs 7.75 crore on Thursday. After two days in theaters, the total India net collection stands at Rs 12.75 crore.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.92 percent on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. Footfalls were low during morning shows at 7.28 percent but improved as the day progressed. Occupancy rose to 18.49 percent in the afternoon, increased to 23.15 percent in the evening, and peaked at 30.76 percent during night shows.

The film’s performance has come amid stiff competition at the box office. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continued its dominant run and collected an estimated Rs 15 crore on the same day. Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash also stayed strong and earned around Rs 7.5 crore.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while traveling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.