Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the Indian box office on its eighth day. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 1.35 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection to Rs 30.20 crore.

The film opened with Rs 7.75 crore on its first day and maintained steady collections throughout the week. Occupancy on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, stood at 28.64% for Hindi shows. Morning shows registered 8.77%, afternoon shows 37.13%, evening shows 39.99% and night shows 28.67%.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day-Wise Box Office Collection (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] Rs 7.75 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] Rs 5.25 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] Rs 5.50 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] Rs 5.00 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 6 [1st Tuesday] Rs 1.75 Cr Day 7 [1st Wednesday] Rs 1.85 Cr Day 8 [1st Thursday] Rs 1.35 Cr *early estimates Total Rs 30.20 Cr

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Ray and Rumi. The two meet while travelling to Croatia and fall in love. Their relationship faces a hurdle when Rumi refuses to leave her elderly father, a former Army man living in Agra, to move to the United States after marriage.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer