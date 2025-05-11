"Tu Na Jhukega Kabhi' Na Thamega Kabhi": Amitabh Bachchan Salutes PM Modi and Indian Army On Operation Sindoor

Amitabh Bachchan finally addressed the India-Pakistan tensions and the Pahalgam terror attack. In a heartfelt post on X, he condemned the killing of innocent tourists in the name of religion and concluded with a poignant poem by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the legendary Hindi poet, whose verses often echoed themes of resilience and humanity. Taking to X, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Chhuttiyaan maante hue, us raakshas ne, nirdosh pati-patni ko baahar kheench kar, pati ko nagn kar, uske dharm ki poorti karne ke baad, use jab goli maarne laga, to patni ne, ghutnon pe gir kar, ro ro kar anurodh karne ke baad bhi, ki uske pati ko na maaro; uske pati ko us buzdil raakshas ne, behed berahmi se, goli maar kar, patni ko vidhwa bana diya!!

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 10, 2025

"The end poem is well know by all .. it is the famous Poem AGNIPATH ..And I chose to select words from it: as an inspiration and a demand to the Army and all Indians .. to continue the fight !! Against the injustice done to us and in particular the innocent .. !!! 'you shall never stop .. you shall never turn back .. you shall never bend ..Path of Fire! Path of Fire! Path of Fire!!" concluded his note.

After days of heavy fighting with missiles, drones, and artillery, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire. This follows a tense week in which India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ to hit terror camps in Pakistan, while Pakistan targeted Indian civilians. The final trigger for the ceasefire came after India struck key Pakistani airbases, damaging their air force. According to sources, Pakistan’s top military official contacted his Indian counterpart to reach the agreement.Amitabh wrote about how the tragic Pahalgam attack will "never be forgotten". He added that the attack led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with Operation Sindoor.

Amitabh spoke about the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam in the terrorist attack. "The innocent couple on a vacation holiday in Pahalgam, was attacked by terrorists, posing as tourist guides .. they pulled them out in the open, asked the husband to pull his pants down, and when he saw that he was not circumcised, a traditional religious procedure in Muslim men, he told him recite the Kalma .. when the man a Hindu did not know, he set up to shoot him .. his wife fell at his feet and said do not kill him .. but he mercilessly shot him, and made the wife a widow in front of her eyes .. the wife then begged this monster, this demon, to kill her also .. this devil of a man said: ‘I won’t kill you .. you go and tell Modi' ..!!"

The actor wrote about the grief he felt for the women who lost their husbands in the attack. "Feeling immensely for the unspeakable grief of the widow, her mental state and her absolute destruction .. I suddenly remembered a line from one of my Father’s poem:… and this I built ..the wife went to Modi and said: this is the line from that poem .. 'Hai cheeta ki raakh kar main maangti, sindoor duniya (the ashes of the funeral pyre are in my hands and the world is asking for sindoor) ..," he wrote.

Amitabh wrote about what sindoor (vermilion) symbolises and how PM Modi reacted to the Pahalgam attack. "So to continue with my story, which I have built .. when the widowed wife went to Modi with open hands and spoke those words that I have quoted of Babuji , he replied: 'Go .. I have given sindoor ..'!!! This is a symbolic word build ..What happened with the wife at the time of the killing and the words and incident writing earlier is real ..Sindoor being the symbol of dedication respect protection immortally .. prized and displayed with pride, assiduity, commitment, sedulousness," he added.