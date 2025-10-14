Tuesday Trivia: Did You Know? Before Calling “Action!”, Zoya Akhtar Worked As An Assistant Director, Deets Inside!

Zoya Akhtar who turns a year older today is among those filmmakers who have carved a distinct niche for themselves in the realm of entertainment. With her incredible talent, dedication, and profound understanding of filmmaking, she has delivered some truly remarkable cinematic gems. But before she became a celebrated director, her journey had begun much earlier, as an assistant director. As she celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to reminisce about her inspiring journey.

Before making her directorial debut with the drama Luck by Chance, Zoya had already paved a long path as an assistant director, working with some outstanding filmmakers. She assisted Mira Nair, Tony Gerber, and Dev Benegal on their films. Having gained experience working with such visionary directors, the influence perfectly reflects in her own films. Moreover, she also assisted on iconic films like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. Prior to her feature debut in 2009, she had also directed a few music videos and documentaries.

Today, Zoya stands as a filmmaker who needs no introduction. She has delivered acclaimed and successful works like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lust Stories, Gully Boy, Made in Heaven, Dahaad, and many more.