'Tufaan' is Brewing: Vicky Kaushal & A.R. Rahman Tease an Epic Musical Storm

As anticipation builds for the grand historical drama Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has given fans yet another reason to be excited. The actor just shared a picture with music maestro A.R. Rahman, teasing the upcoming release of their highly anticipated song, Tufaan. This collaboration has already generated immense buzz, promising an electrifying addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Vicky took to social media to share a moment with the legendary composer, captioning it, "A storm is coming! #TUFAAN." The black-and-white photo exudes intensity—Vicky strikes a charismatic crossed-arms pose, while Rahman, donning a jacket emblazoned with "BOSS," sits confidently beside him. The image perfectly captures the power and anticipation surrounding Tufaan.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava sees Vicky Kaushal take center stage as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. With A.R. Rahman helming the film’s music, expectations are soaring for an unforgettable cinematic and auditory experience. Featuring Rahman’s signature sound and Vicky’s commanding presence, Tufaan is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences.