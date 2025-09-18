"Tum log ko Aggression Dikhana Hai": Awez Darbar warns Abhishek Bajaj As He Pushes Him During Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 house is filled with controversies and lot of entertainment. After Amaal Mallik's captaincy, now housemates will elect new captain for the house. Garden area got transformed into a pirate ship setup and contestants got divided into two teams. Amaal will be sanchalak for the task. In team A seer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Kunickaa Sadanand and in team B Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Neelam Giri. Task was about to collect as many as gold coins in certain sack and protecting the stash and possibly stealing from another team

To avoid last time argument, first round was all female contestants. Team A sent Farhana, Nehal, and Kunickaa; Team B, Ashnoor, Tanya, and Neelam. Meanwhile, during the men's round major clash broke out between Abhishek and Aewz. Abhishek allegedly pushed Aewz out of the ship, which then turned into a heated argument. In latest promo Abhishek can be seen saying, this is a physical task, on other hand Awez also gave it back to him saying, " If you want to show aggression, I can show it too). Awez then pushed Abhishek back, which led to another physical fight between the two housemates. Sanchalak Amaal Mallik intervened, raising his voice at Abhishek and stating, "Maine roka toh rukega" (If I tell you to stop, you will stop). Abhishek retorted, "Meri marzi se rukunga" (I will stop when I want to), prompting Amaal to warn him, "Mere saath mat bhid" (Don’t mess with me).

Earlier, in an attempt to lighten the tense atmosphere of the house, Amaal Mallik and Shehbaaz Badeshah planned a prank, which eventually snowballed into utter chaos. Housemates discovered that several essential items had mysteriously gone missing, which started with suspicion but concluded with anger and accusations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Criticizes Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language During Fights, Says " Peeth Peeche Gaali Dena Bhi..."

The prank started in the kitchen as food was cooked without salt, leaving everyone frustrated. Soon after, contestants realized that more items had disappeared, which included Baseer Ali’s designer dress, Awez Darbar’s belts, and even some garments from other housemates.