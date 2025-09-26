'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor-producer Sohum Shah has joined forces with Pen Studios, led by Jayantilal Gada, for the much-awaited sequel to his cult horror film, 'Tumbbad'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sohum announced the collaboration between his own banner, Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, further promising to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

"We are excited to announce that Sohum Shah Films joins hands with Pen Studios, led by the esteemed powerhouse Dr. Jayantilal Gada, for the next chapter in the Tumbbad universe. With this collaboration, Tumbbad 2 becomes not just a film but a promise to together push boundaries, celebrate storytelling, and deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The journey begins! #Tumbbad2," he wrote.

The update arrived on the heels of the original film's remarkable performance with its 2024 re-release. Tumbbad shattered its original box office records upon re-release, even surpassing iconic films like 'Sholay,' 'Mughal-e-Azam,' and 'Rockstar' in terms of opening day collections.

At the time, Sohum Shah, in a statement, shared his excitement for the sequel.

"Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king," he said.

'Tumbbad' originally opened in theatres in 2018, bringing the story of Vinayak Rao (Sohum Shah) who navigates through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. It follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film was written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi.

The sequel has been in the making for several years now, with the team likely moving closer to begin production.

