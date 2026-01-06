‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve says his next film ‘Mayasabha’ blends symbolism with suspense

Mumbai, Jan 6 Director Rahi Anil Barve, who is known for his work on ‘Tumbbad’ is returning to the big screen with his upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’. The director said that the film is set in a space where symbolism meets suspense.

The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle, and offers a gripping and introspective exploration of human relationships and the illusions that shape human lives.

Ahead of its theatrical debut, ‘Mayasabha’ has built strong momentum on the festival circuit. The film will be specially screened at the 3rd Asian Film Festival with a showcase scheduled for January 11. This will be followed by its official selection under Indian Cinema at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026, organized by the Government of Maharashtra, where the film will screen on January 17.

Sharing his thoughts, director Rahi Anil Barve said, “With ‘Mayasabha’, my second film after Tumbbad, I return to the kind of storytelling that has always drawn me toward myth, mystery, and psychological depth. After Tumbbad, there was an expectation to challenge myself and the audience once again and ‘Mayasabha’ is my answer to that. The film promises a journey into guarded truths and power structures far more dangerous than they appear at first glance”.

He further mentioned, “It boldly enters a space where symbolism meets suspense, where silence often speaks louder than dialogue. Visually, I wanted to create a world that is sharper, darker, and deeply immersive one where tension and philosophy coexist, and where every frame carries meaning”.

Produced by Zirkon Films, Mayasabha is backed by producers Girish Patel and Ankoor J Singh, with co-producers Shamrao Bhagwan Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Kewal Handa, and Manish Handa. The film is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor