'Tumhari Sulu' director Suresh Triveni launches creative studio and production house

Mumbai, April 21 Suresh Triveni, the director of 'Tumhari Sulu' and Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer 'Jalsa', has launched a creative studio and production house 'Opening Image' where he will build a strong team of talent from across functions with a clear focus on content development spanning films and series.

The exciting slate of films and series under development at the newly-formed company also includes Suresh's own next directorial ventures as well as content where he will act as the showrunner.

Thrilled at the launch of Opening Image, Suresh says, "The idea of Opening Image is to empower talent - writers, filmmakers, technic. to offer fresh, exclusive and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe."

He further says, "The vision behind Opening Image is to curate disruptive stories and provide a platform for creators, especially fresh and young talent, to deliver their best. I am delighted to extend my partnership with Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram to the next level and in them, I have found the right backers for my vision".

The creative studio, backed by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, will also host a first-of-its-kind script lab which will enable creators to develop their ideas with the best writers and creative minds available to collaborate with.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment shares, "Abundantia Entertainment believes in the power of stories and in the vision of storytellers. This philosophy is strongly demonstrated in the body of work that Team Abundantia has delivered in its young journey, highlighted by the recent success of Jalsa."

"Suresh has been a fabulous collaborator and friend and I am proud that we are now taking the next step in our relationship as he launches 'Opening Image'.I am excited with the promise and potential of Opening Image and can't wait for Suresh and the team to tell their brand of stories to the world", he adds.

Opening Image is set to partner with studios and platforms that share its vision of bringing high-quality stories to screens of all sizes and dimensions and is language and genre-agnostic.

