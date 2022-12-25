Tunisha Sharma's co-star Parth Zutshi called by police for questioning in suicide case

Parth Zutshi, the co-actor of Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide, was called by the police on Sunday for questioning on the incident.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Speaking to media present outside the police station Parth, who claims to have not been present on sets at the time of the incident, said, "I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter."

He added, "When the incident happened, I came to know she attempted suicide but I was not sure. After asking people I was told that she had actually passed away."

Parth also stated that though Tunisha had been stressed but she did not take any kind of drugs.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Waliv Police revealed said that Tunisha's co-star, Sheezan Khan, has been arrested by the police after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him. He will be presented in court on Monday.

Police have said they will investigate the death of Tunisha from both the murder and suicide angles.

Tunisha, who made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.

( With inputs from ANI )

