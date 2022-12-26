Tunisha Sharma's mother says Sheezan cheated, used her daughter

By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 02:33 PM 2022-12-26T14:33:03+5:30 2022-12-26T14:45:15+5:30

Mumbai, Dec 26 TV actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has blamed her co-actor Sheezan Khan of cheating and using ...

Tunisha Sharma's mother says Sheezan cheated, used her daughter | Tunisha Sharma's mother says Sheezan cheated, used her daughter

Tunisha Sharma's mother says Sheezan cheated, used her daughter

Next

Mumbai, Dec 26 TV actress Tunisha Sharma's mother has blamed her co-actor Sheezan Khan of cheating and using her in a video message. The 20-year-old actress who committed suicide on December 24 on the sets of the TV serial at Vasai, Mumbai, was in relationship with her 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-actor, Sheezan Mohammed Khan.

Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him by Tunisha's mother. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the two actors, who were in a relationship, broke up 15 days ago. Tunisha's mother is blaming him for her daughter's mental stress and depression.

In a video message, she said: "Despite being involved with another woman, he continued a relationship with Tunisha. He used her for three-four months. I just want to say that Sheezan should be punished, he should not be spared. I have lost my child."

Earlier Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma had told the media that Sheezan was involved with several other girls.

Tunisha started her acting career with a role in 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap' in 2013. Besides starring in several TV shows, she has acted in Bollywood movies 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', and 'Kahaani 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Sheezan khan Sheezan khan Sheezan mohammed khan