"Turn around moment for my career": Avinash Tiwary on his back-to-back releases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Portraying notorious gangster Dara Kadri in 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to Ritwik Mukherjee, an IB officer in Bejoy Nambiar's 'Kaala', actor Avinash Tiwary's back to back releases last month proved his potential as an actor.

Over the last few years, his talent and versatility have helped him to bag some great roles where he relentlessly proved his potential.

He also portrayed the gang leader Chandan Mahato in the Netflix original series 'Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter.' The series was made by renowned director Neeraj Pandey and received a positive response from the audience.

Avinash Tiwary made his Bollywood debut in the film 'Laila Majnu" which has highlighted his range as an actor. Tiwary made his big-screen debut, but it was his impressive performances in direct-to-OTT films that made his work more well-known.

Avinash said this about this current career phase, "The light is shining for now. It is just beautiful because when the light is falling on us we all shine through. That's my understanding. It's the culmination of all the hard work put together and I keep joking about it, that it is the power of compounding that all the effort you put in over the years kind of start translating into something bigger and better. This is the moment that probably I would say is a turnaround for me and my career."

Apart from this, Avinash Tiwary will be seen next in the theatrical film 'Mudgaon Express' which will be directed by Kunal Kemmu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor