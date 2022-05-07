Turning up the heat: Katrina, Vicky enjoy pool time

Mumbai, May 7 Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a "me and mine" moment as they enjoyed some pool time together.

Katrina shared a romantic picture on Instagram posing with Vicky. In the image, Katrina is seen dressed in a white swimsuit tightly hugging her husband Vicky as they posed for the camera in the pool.

She captioned the image: "Me and Mine".

On the work front, Katrina will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror comedy 'Phone Booth.' She will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise.

Vicky will next be seen 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'The Great Indian Family'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor