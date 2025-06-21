Tushar Ghadigaonkar Death: Marathi Actor-Director Dies by Suicide at 32 Due to Lack of Work

Marathi industry prominent actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar dies by suicide at his Mumbai home. This news has given shock to everyone in industry. The 32-year-old actor, who had been struggling with lack of work and stress, took the extreme step, as per several reports. As per the reports Tushar's dead body was found hanging from ceiling fan at his home. Renowned for his roles in films, television, and theatre, he made a significant mark with his performance in Mann Kasturi Re. Tushar also directed and produced music videos under his banner. He has worked with Tejaswi Parkash in her Marathi debut film 'Man Kasturi Re'

Goregaon Police registered an ADR and began investigation. No suicide note was found. His family suspects no foul play. Police believe stress from lack of work may be the cause, said Mumbai Police. Chala Hawa Yeu Dya (A popular Marathi comedy show) actor Ankur Vadhe has shared the information about his death on social media. The death of Tushar Ghadigaonkar has spread grief in the film industry.

Ankur Vadhe has shared the news of his death by sharing a photo of Tushar Ghadigaonkar on Instagram. He wrote in the post, "Why friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We should find a way out but suicide is not the way! I agree that the current situation is strange but this decision cannot be made Tushar Ghadigaonkar, if you lose, we all lose."

Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar has worked in all three mediums - drama, serial and film. He has also worked in Hindi. He had also appeared in some advertisements. He has worked in projects like Lavangi Mirchi, Man Kasturi Re, Bhausali, Unad, Zombieli, Hey Man Bawre, and Sangeet Bibat Akhyan.