Tushar Ghadigaonkar: Marathi Actor-Director Dies by Suicide Amid Work Struggles in Industry

Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar has died by suicide, reportedly due to not getting work. The news of his tragic demise was shared on social media by actor Ankur Wadve, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The death of Ghadigaonkar has sent shockwaves through the industry.

Ankur Wadve posted an emotional message and a picture of Tushar Ghadigaonkar on Instagram. He wrote, "Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way! Granted, the current situation is difficult, but this cannot be the solution. Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost — and with you, we all lost."

Tushar Ghadigaonkar worked in theatre, television, and film and appeared in Hindi-language projects and commercials. Some of his notable works include Clove Mirchi, Man Kasturi Re, Bhaubali, Unad, Zombivli, Hey Man Bawre, and Sangeet Bibat Akhyan. His untimely death has reignited discussions about mental health and job insecurity in the entertainment industry.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.