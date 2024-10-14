Tusshar Kapoor shares a tempting glimpse of his binge day

Mumbai, Oct 14 Actor Tusshar Kapoor recently took to his Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of his binge day.

The ‘Golmaal’ actor, known for his active presence on social media, posted a tempting photo featuring a plate of sunny-side-up eggs with a delicious crepe dish and fresh greens. From the looks of it, Tusshar seems to prioritize healthy eating while still enjoying his treats. This isn’t the first time he has given fans a glimpse into his binge days; he frequently shares snapshots of his cheat meals and indulgent feasts.

In an earlier interview, Tusshar had mentioned, “I now have a good understanding of what my body needs," and shared that he continually adjusts his workouts. The actor also revealed that he visits his nutritionist every six months to tweak his diet, which is now more protein-centric, though he still incorporates healthy carbs.

The ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum’ actor recently made headlines after his Facebook accounts were hacked. He issued a statement on Instagram that read, “Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support.”

On the work front, Tusshar, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, made his OTT debut with the comedy-thriller “Dus June Kii Raat”, which also featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Before making his acting debut, Tusshar Kapoor worked as an assistant to filmmaker David Dhawan. He made his debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna” Hai alongside with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is slated to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

