Tusshar Kapoor shares ‘Lucky’ from ‘Golmaal’ was an experiment initially

Mumbai, Aug 21 Actor Tusshar Kapoor has talked about his most iconic character Lucky from “Golmaal” and shared that it was initially an experiment and that he along with the makers were curious to know how people would accept it.

Talking about the mute character, who would hilariously speak in vowels, Tusshar told IANS: “The character has endured over the years like even with the newer generations. I think it is a character that is loved by children.

“But it got accepted and then, I think sometimes these characters become old but as the newer generation comes and as children who are born much after the film released also they are also taken to the character.”

“I think that keeps the character alive and very very fresh and is appropriate for an audience today. That works for the Golmaal brand also and me also. Lucky is very lucky to be liked by children,” he said.

The first installment of the “Golmaal” franchise was released in 2006. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Sharman Joshi along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. It is considered a modern cult film.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, “Golmaal: Fun Unlimited” is based on Mihir Bhuta's Gujarati play “Aflatoon” which was based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play “Ghar Ghar”.

Tusshar has been a part of the industry for over two decades now and he feels there is a lot more that needs to be done.

“There is a lot left in the sense that I haven’t really done a full on horror movie, a dance movie, there’s always something new that comes up and you feel ‘yeh karna baaki hai’... There’s always something new to do,” he said.

