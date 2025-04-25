Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade starrer Kapkapiii teaser released, film to hit theatres on this day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade are set to reunite on the big screens after six years for the horror-comedy 'Kapkapiii'. The makers dropped the teaser of the film on Friday.

The film is directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, who is known for his works like 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.

Makers have finally released the teaser of the film, which is a treat for the fans of the horror-comedy genre.

The teaser offers a peek into the life of a group of friends who, on one night, decide to play a game with a Ouija board to make contact with the otherworldly spirits.

The video starts with a group of friends deciding to play a game with an Ouija board without the full knowledge of its rules.

It was followed by the hilarious haunting scenes and dangerous encounters with a goon who was seen firing a gun in the air to scare the youngsters.

The 'Kapkapiii' teaser concluded with Tusshar singing in a female voice when Shreyas pats him on his shoulder. The film seems to be a perfect mix of slapstick humour and spooky suspense.

The film stars Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Siddhi Idnani in the lead roles.

'Kapkapiii' is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios.

The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Earlier, in a press note shared by the makers, Shreyas said, "As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about goosebumps the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It's one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir."

He remembered the director and paid tribute to him by calling him a 'father' like figure for him in his life.

"I miss him dearly. He should've been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about. He was like a father figure to me, with a terrific sense of filmmaking," added Shreyas in the press note.

Tusshar Kapoor shared his working experience in the movie, saying, "Kapkapiii has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around an Ouija board, something that hasn't been explored much in Hindi cinema."

The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 23.

