Tusshar Kapoor visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor Tusshar Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tusshar can be seen walking towards the temple amid high security. He was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama.

Actor Sonu Sood also offered prayer at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his younger son AbRam.

SRK was seen in his old famous ponytail look and donned a white shirt, while AbRam looked cute in a red kurta. AbRam.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

