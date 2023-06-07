Tusshar Kapoor wishes sister Ektaa on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 7 : Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share birthday wishes for sister Ektaa R Kapoor on her birthday.

In his special birthday wishes, he dedicated the famous song from the movie, 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna', "Phoolon ka taaron ka sabka kehna hai, ek hazaaron meri bahana hai, sari umar hume sang rehana hain. janamdin mubaarak Ravi ki mummy," wrote Tusshar.

After his post, many social media users also wished her on her birthday.

One of her fans commented, "Maaaany Mannny Happy Returns of The Day"

Another wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday to Ekta ma'am..."

While others mentioned, "Happy Birthday TV Queen"

Born on June 7, 1975, Ekta started her career at the age of 17 in the entertainment industry. Her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom 'Hum Paanch'. Later in 2000, her show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' became the most successful TV serial.

Post that she did several hit shows including 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Kalash', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and 'Kasamh Se'. Ekta also came up with a fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

On her special day, she also received a cake from one of her fans at the Mumbai airport.

