Tusshar Kapoor’s Facebook Accounts Hacked: Actor Issues Statement; Urges Fans To Maintain Calm

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, has shared that his Facebook accounts have been hacked.On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a statement pertaining to the hacking of two of his Facebook accounts.He penned a long note as he spoke about the further course of action. He wrote, “ Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts”. He further mentioned, “We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support”.

Tusshar was last seen in the streaming crime-drama series ‘Dus June Kii Raat’, featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and directed by Tabrez Khan, premiered on JioCinemas on August 4, 2024. The series follows Bhagyesh, a man notorious for his misfortune, as he aspires to revive his father's theater. The show is packed with comedic escapades and vibrant personalities. The ensemble cast also includes Tushar Acharya, Shaan Groverr, Leena Sharma, among others. The actor was recently in conversation with India Today during the promotional rounds of the show, where he opened up about his career and shared that he feels there is a ‘certain section’ in the film fraternity that does not want to see him succeed.

During the interview, Tusshar said, "Sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not. People do keep talking about the pros that one has of coming from a film family; I did have my share. But, I also faced a lot of cons and constant scrutiny. I was put to the test time and again as a new student. I am game to fight this because it also keeps me on my toes.”Tusshar will be next seen in the multi-starrer movie ‘Welcome To The Jungle’.

