'Tuu': First song of Ajay Devgn's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Makers of the much-awaited Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer movie 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Tuesday, treated fans with the first song 'Tuu'.

The makers took to their Instagram account to unveil the song showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Ajay and Tabu.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8WHO1woLUS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Javed Ali, the song captures the feeling of young love and the longing to meet again.

The music in the Neeraj Pandey-directorial movie is given by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

Talking about the song, writer-director Neeraj Pandey said that the song captures teh essence of all seven stages of love.

"It's said that there are seven stages of love. 'Tu' is a song that captures the essence of all of these seven in a duration of 4 mins and 11 seconds. It's a song about love and there was a lot of labour involved too. A big shoutout to my partners in crime, composer Kreem saab and lyricist Manoj. Another big shoutout to my singers Sukhi Pa and Javed. And my sincere thanks to the chorus & all the musicians involved. Enjoy as 'Tu' is for all of You," he said.

The makers of the film had earlier shared the trailer of the movie.

The trailer starts with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). However, destiny had different plans. The video then showed visuals of Ajay sitting in a prison.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8JhCGIsLWJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The trailer also saw Shantanu Maheshwari essaying the role of a young Ajay Devgn romancing the character of Tabu.

Jimmy Sheirgill is also a part of the film.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem. The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir.

NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia.

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor