TV Actor Arjun Bijlani Becomes Victim of Cyber Fraud, Urges Fans to Be Careful

The number of cyber frauds is increasing day by day, and celebrities are no exception to this. Arjun Bijlani, a popular TV celebrity, has become a victim of these online frauds. Arjun Bijlani who is currently seen in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti has become new victim of this cyber fraud. Actor informed to this to his fan via X(Twitter).

He requested fans to be careful of online frauds as his credit card got hacked. he eventually blocked his card after fraudulent transactions. Arjun Bijlani's tweet is going viral on social media fans are expressing concern towards actor as he lost money due to this fraud. However, actor hasn't revealed the amount.

Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !! — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) May 9, 2024

Few days back actor went through an appendicitis surgery. While talking to media portal he said doctors had to perform emergency surgery. He quoted that this is his second life.