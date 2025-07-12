TV Actor Kushal Tandon Faces Home Trespass Incident, Urges Fans to Respect Privacy

Kushal Tandon who enjoys huge fan following due to his charm and mind-blowing acting skill recently experienced some serious activity at his residence. Admiring someone is good, but crossing border is not fair. Recently Barsatein actor experienced trespassing incident at his house.

Kushal took social media to inform fans about this incidence asked admires to respects his personal space and privacy. On July 12 Kushal wrote that, "Today, something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear -this is not okay. My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. He acknowledged love he receives from fans and wrote, "I understand the love, and I'm grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling"

"Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let's keep the love alive-but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening," he added.

Kushal was last seen in Barsatein featuring Shivangi joshi. Both reportedly fell in love and later parted their ways on mutual terms. Kushal is also known for his role in star plus serial 'Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Bhena Hein'.