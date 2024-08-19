TV actors Ankit Gupta, Rutuja Bagwe & Aditi Tripathi gave sneak peek into Raksha Bandhan celebration

Mumbai, Aug 19 Television actors Ankit Gupta, Rutuja Bagwe, Ankit Raizada and Aditi Tripathi have shared insights into their celebrations of Raksha Bandhan this year.

Ankit, who essays the role of Rannvijay in the show 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' said: "This year I'll be shooting on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and if I get a day off or pack up early, I'll celebrate it with my brother, as I don't have a sister, and over the years the bond with my brother has developed even more special and stronger."

"Being the youngest, I have always been showered with love. One of my fondest memories of Raksha Bandhan would be when my cousin sisters used tie rakhis that had watches; I adored those," he added.

Rutuja, who plays Vaiju in 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor' said that this year she will be shooting.

"I don't have a brother, but my sister is there who ties me rakhi every year; if she has an off from work, she will come on the sets and will celebrate it there. Every year I celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with my sister and cousins. I prefer tying rakhi made of chandan, and I always give my sister a gift of her choice," commented Rutuja.

She added: "The happiness on her face is something I wait for and am elated with the same. Though being my younger sister, there are certain aspects that she showcases, giving vibes of being an elder one, and me being an elder one, I take care of her as a mother. This is a very special bond we share and make memories for life."

Ankit Raizada, who portrays the role of Aman Singh Rajpoot in the show 'Advocate Anjali Awasthi' shared: "This year most probably I will be shooting for my show Advocate Anjali Awasthi; if we get a day off, I will surely celebrate it with my cousin sisters as I have a real brother."

"This year's Raksha Bandhan is going to be even more special as I'll be surprising one of my cousin sisters with a jersey she has been wanting for a long time, and I'll be finally gifting her as she is a football player. It is for all this little happiness that we live for and celebrate these moments," he added.

Known for playing Deepika in the show 'Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua', Aditi said: "The festival of Raksha Bandhan is always very special, especially for sisters, as they receive not only promises of protection from their brothers but also numerous gifts, and I intend to be showered with it. I cannot wait to see what he has got for me."

"Like every year, I'll be celebrating this festival with my brother, and with each year, my bond has evolved with him. We are like Tom and Jerry; even if we fight, we cannot stay away from each other. With each new day there is something new that we learn from one another, and I am elated to have a brother like him in my life; these are memories to always hold on to," she added,

The show airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor