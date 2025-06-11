TV Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Fall Victim to Financial Scam, Cheated by Friend

TV actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who are known for their characters in the show Tuj Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. The couple tied the knot in 2020. Now they are claiming that they were scammed by someone they trusted and knew for a while. They updated their fans and followers about the financial fraud through a vlog on their official YouTube channel, Puja & Kunal. "These last two to three months have been extremely difficult for us. We have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a financial scam. We lost a large amount. We lost all of our life savings. We have to start our life from zero, but we won't give up. We don't want to give up. In these tough times, all we want is your support and prayers. We have full faith in God," Puja Banerjee said.

The couple did not reveal the exact amount lost by them in this scam, but in the video, Kunal mentioned that they were scammed by someone they had known for a while and trusted. "They had been coming to our house for three years," he said. "We belong to an industry where our livelihood depends entirely on your love and support. Our work remains unfulfilled if you don't watch it. We want you to know there is a person behind this fraud, of which we are huge victims," he further said.

Puja Banerjee claimed that after fans voiced their concerns about her Instagram post from Eid, she made the decision to come clean about the scam. The actor revealed on Eid that her close friend joined them for a basic dal-chawal lunch because their finances had collapsed. She urged her followers and fans to pray for them in the same post.