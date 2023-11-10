TV actors recall childhood memories of their Diwali celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : The excitement for the festival of lights, which will take place on Sunday, is at its peak. TV actors are also looking forward to celebrating with their families.

From Ali Merchant to Vahbiz Dorabjee, actors got candid about their Diwali celebration plans and shared childhood memories related to Diwali.

Vahbiz Dorabjee, who made her TV debut as Panchi Dobriyal in the series 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' from October 18, 2010, to December 15, 2011, and in 2013, she portrayed Alak in the TV serial 'Saraswatichandra', recalled how she used to celebrate Diwali during her childhood days.

She said, "Diwali has always been a fun time with family. We always arrange a big lunch in the office with the yummiest of food and then puja and dinner with the family. Most of my Diwali celebrations have been in Pune."

Ali Merchant shared, "Creating customised cards for my family during Diwali has been a cherished memory for me, along with the joy of decorating the house, receiving Diwali gifts, and exploring various friends' homes to deepen my understanding of the culture, a curiosity nurtured since childhood. Additionally, our annual Diwali tradition of gathering in Bangalore with our extensive family holds some of my fondest memories. The reunion brings all my cousins together, making it a special time of celebration and connection."

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' star Vivek Dahiya, who will be seen as a contestant on 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa' also added, "I usually celebrate Diwali in Chandigarh, as that's my hometown, and my family resides there. Every year, we visit Chandigarh for the festivities. However, this year is different; I usually book my tickets at the beginning of the year, but that hasn't happened this time. I had to cancel my tickets, and instead, I invited my sister to join me here. The reason is that the day after Diwali, I have a shoot for "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," so we won't be able to travel anywhere. This year, Diwali and New Year will be celebrated with the Jhalak family while we are immersed in rehearsals."

'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey' actor Sumeet Raghavan recalled how he used to celebrate Diwali with his friends wearing new clothes and bursting crackers.

"Earlier, it was not common for us to get new clothes so Diwali used to be very special as we used to get new attire. Even getting a new shirt would be precious for us. We all used to gather and burst crackers together."

