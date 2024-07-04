Tv Actress Hina Khan Chops off Her Hair for Cancer Treatment, Post Emotional Message for Fans

TV actress Hina Khan, currently fighting breast cancer, bravely shares a new video online. She reveals her newly cut hair for cancer treatment. Despite the drastic change, Hina confidently presents her video to her fans on social media.

While posting this video she captioned, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions.

She further added, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself.

Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole."

"I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it. Also this day couldn’t have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1. And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut Dwyessh Thank you and love you. May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious Plz Pray Pray Pray for me."

Hina Khan's heartfelt words stir emotions. She expresses, “You can hear my mother's tears, blessing me as she prepares to face the unimaginable.” Hina's message resonates especially with women in similar battles, acknowledging the challenge of losing one's hair - often seen as a source of pride. She emphasizes the strength needed to overcome such battles, choosing courage over hair loss.



Hina affirms her commitment to maximizing her chances of victory in this fight. Opting to part with her hair before it falls, she prioritizes mental peace. She highlights the importance of inner strength over physical appearances, utilizing her hair for a noble cause like donating it for wigs. Despite temporary losses, she emphasizes the resilience of the spirit.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Hina

In her online narrative, Hina shares her story to inspire self-acceptance and resilience. Her gesture aims to brighten someone's day and spread positivity. She acknowledges the unwavering support of loved ones like Rocky Jaiswal, her mother, and Dwayesh during this journey. Hina's heartfelt plea for prayers and strength resonates as she faces this battle with grace and determination.