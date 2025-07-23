TV Heartthrob Rishabh Jaiswal Surprises Fans with Bold Monsoon Romance with Actress Jasmeet Kaur

Monsoons and romantic songs have always gone hand been intertwined. There's something about the rain that makes love feel a little more magical. Bringing that timeless charm to life, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently winning hearts as Krish in the show, is stealing hearts in a brand-new music video alongside Jasmeet Kaur. Titled Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai, the song is a dreamy ode to love in the rain, and the duo’s chemistry makes it all the more magical.

Drenched in monsoon vibes, the video captures tender moments between Rishabh and Jasmeet, from playful glances to cozy hugs in the rain. Their effortless chemistry brings the heartfelt lyrics to life, making Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai a visual and emotional treat for anyone who believes in the beauty of love.

Talking about the song, Rishabh Jaiswal said, "Whoever knows me knows I’ve never been the classic lovey-dovey guy. For me, romance is about vibing with someone, being goofy, laughing over silly things, just feeling at ease and being yourself. That’s the kind of connection I believe in, and Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai captures exactly that. It’s playful, real, and filled with those small, unspoken moments that make love feel special. There are scenes where we’re just dancing in the rain, sharing smiles, and it didn’t feel like acting at all. I’m really happy to be a part of something so simple yet beautiful, and I genuinely hope people feel that warmth when they watch it. If it makes them smile, reminisce, or just hum along, that’s all I could ask for. And if they shower it with love, maybe we’ll even see it climb the charts."

Jasmeet Kaur added, "There’s a certain calm that comes with the rain. It brings back memories, makes you pause, and lets you feel everything a little more clearly. Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai carries that quiet emotion. It’s about comfort, closeness, and that beautiful in-between space where feelings grow without needing to be explained. I feel people will see a piece of their own story in it."

The song is sung soulfully by Kunal Bojewar, with music composed by Gurmeet Singh Deol. With poetic lyrics and a melody that lingers, Yeh Baarish Jab Hoti Hai promises to be the perfect companion for a rainy evening. The track is now streaming on the You tube channel ChanaJor Melodies along with Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

