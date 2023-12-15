TV producer Prateek Sharma ties the knot with Ruchika Mishra in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 : The well-known TV producer Prateek Sharma has tied the knot with Ruchika in Indore.

Several celebrities attended the grand wedding ceremony. Prateek and Ruchika looked gorgeous in traditional wedding attire. While Prateek chose to wear an off-white sherwani, Ruchika opted for a heavy embroidered red sari.

Actor Nishigandha Wad, who was present at the function told ANI, "Bahut hi acha lag raha hai...It is a great occasion for us as Prateek sir is getting married to Ruchika ji. We are very excited."

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Lokit Phulwani was happy to be in Indore and attending the special occasion. As he mentioned, "Weather is very nice here and I pray for Prateek sir and Ruchika ma'am to be healthy and happy always."

Alka Kaushal also added, "Just want both of them to be happy always..bahut sara pyar dono ke liye.."

Popular actor Arjun Bijlani expressed his happiness and called Indore a "beautiful" city. He said, "It is a clean city in the country. Prateek is a dear friend and my producer. His life is going to change a lot in a very good way and I am very happy for them. The way they welcomed us..very sweet for them. My best wishes for them."

Actor Shalin Bhanot said, "I am very happy for Prateek and my best wishes to both of them. I danced a lot and we are enjoying a lot."

Chahat Mishra, Ruchika's brother said, "I work in Hyderabad. We belong to Kolkata. This is a dream wedding for us. Both are from different backgrounds. Prateek belongs to the TV and film industry, while my sister is in the accountancy and finance field. We received his biodata and my sister's biodata was sent to them. We spoke over the phone and then met each other. Our families share similar viewpoints and we were confident that she will be happy there."

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia also said, "Indore is a clean city and the food here is wonderful. All the best to the newly-wed couple and I just hope they enjoy a lot."

Talking about Prateek, he is a popular TV and film producer born in Indore and is known for his shows such as 'Pratigya', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door', 'Beyhadh', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor