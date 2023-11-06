TV show 'Doree' ties up with WCD ministry to support 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : A new fictional show 'Doree' has collaborated with the Union Government's Ministry of Women and Child Development's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative to address the issue of girl child abandonment, Colors TV announced on Monday.

Starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudhaa Chandran and Mahi Bhanushali, the show raises relevant questions on the rights of a girl child through the lens of a six-year-old girl, Doree.

While talking about the collaboration, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs said, "Just as a nation's progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly, entertainment's impact is defined by how it can change mindsets. Under the guidance of our honourable PM Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has made great strides through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in changing the way girl child is perceived."

"I'm glad that our country's foremost entertainment channel COLORS has joined in this initiative to create a show, 'Doree' on the important but often overlooked issue of girl child abandonment. The channel will be raising awareness of our Childline India 1098 helpline amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative," the minister said.

Amar Upadhyay shared, "Highlighting social issues like girl child abandonment, the show 'Doree' traces the tale of Doree, a six-year-old doting daughter who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad in Bunkar mohalla of Varanasi. Ganga Prasad is a dedicated father who finds his life's purpose in bringing up Doree with great values despite having one non-functional arm. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi's handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. A propagator of patriarchy, Kailashi Devi has a conservative view which is at odds with Doree, a progressive girl."

The show will begin airing on Colors TV from today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor