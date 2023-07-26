Twinkle Khanna posts throwback pictures, calls herself 'bouncer' of her mother Dimple Kapadia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared pictures with her mother and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle dropped a bundle of monochrome pictures on Instagram of herself along with her mother Dimple.

In the first picture, young Twinkle can be seen holding her mom's hand while in the second one, she makes an angry face at the shutterbugs while her mother laughs. The last picture features the present Twinkle sitting beside her mother in a suit, sharing a moment of laughter.

She wrote a small note which said, "All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. I got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother's life?"

Bollywood celebrities and fans flooded the comment section.

Tahira Kashyap and Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis while, Tisca Chopra wrote, "Gold" in the comment section.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

On the other hand, Dimple received massive responses from the audience for her performance in the web series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'.

She received a National award for Best Actress for her performance in the Hindi language drama film 'Rudaali'.

She will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Jab Khuli Kitaab' opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

