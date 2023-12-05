Twinkle Khanna recalls Jackie Shroff's reaction on her book launch invitation, calls him, "coolest guy"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recalled the reaction of Jackie Shroff when she invited him to the launch of her book 'Welcome To Paradise'.

She called him the "coolest guy on the planet"

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of the 'Hero' actor with a book in one hand and a plant in another. She wrote in the caption, "He is in the book and I only got a plant emoji when I invited @apnabhidu to the book launch. Turns out it means 'Yes, I'll come with a plant.' Clearly the coolest guy on the planet."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bIxhloDiL/?img_index=1

Akshay Kumar congratulated her with a sweet post, mentioning, "Proud, prouder, proudest..That's how you always make me feel, whether it's to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40's or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest Congratulations Tina"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0PMAqOpNHO/

While announcing her new book, she wrote earlier in her post on her social media handle, "Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor