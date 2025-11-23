Twinkle Khanna Receives All the Love and Support with ‘Mrs Funnybones Returns’, Sparks Frenzy Among Her Readers

Twinkle Khanna has once again set the internet buzzing with Mrs Funnybones Returns, a sequel to her best-seller. The moment she took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures of her book-signing-marathon, the fans of Mrs Funnybones flooded her comment section expressing enthusiasm to dive into the world of Mrs Funnybones’ sequel.

Comments started pouring in with excitement levels skyrocketing! A user declared proudly that they’ve preordered the book saying, “Already did...can't wait for my copy. So looking forward to reading this one," and another chimed in, "One of them is mine!!" Another user celebrated Twinkle’s achievement and wrote, "Congratulations! Can't wait to read it!" Another user wrote, "Waiting for mine eagerly," and several others are eagerly waiting to grab their copies! As an author, Twinkle has always been at the receiving end of immense love from her admirers - and her comment section shows!

Meanwhile, Twinkle has been on a signing spree, revealing that she’s signed nearly 1,400 copies of her book! Her caption read, “Some people run marathons. I sign books. After signing 1,400 copies of my new book, Mrs Funnybones Returns, my wrist has asked for your prayers and possibly early retirement. Preorders are now open. Links in my bio and stories.”

