Twinkle Khanna reveals she spent her birthday sniffing around with husband Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Jan 3 Twinkle Khanna turned a year older on December 29, and she decided to spend her birthday doing a lot of sniffing around with her loved ones.

On her birthday, the 'Mela' actress visited the Musee du Parfum in Paris with her actor husband, Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle revealed that during their visit, they ended up encountering around 50 bottles of fragrances such as vetiver, caramel, and ember.

Not just that, they even got a chance to create their own fragrance. Twinkle named her perfume "Birthday Note".

Dropping an overview of their visit on her Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "This year instead of blowing out candles, my birthday celebration entailed a lot of sniffing around. The family took me to the Musée du Parfum. (sic)"

"We encountered over 50 glass bottles of fragrances like vetiver, caramel, oud and amber. Then we each blended a unique perfume from the essences we loved. Mine was called Birthday Note.

Scents carry memories, and this one will follow me to airports, old sweaters, and days when I want to remember my birthday in Marakesh", she added.

Wishing his better half on her birthday, Akshay posted a fun picture on social media where Twinkle was seen with a serious expression, aiming her leg at Akshay as she pulled off a stunt. Holding her foot, Akshay was seen laughing as he twinned with his wife in black.

"Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick ;) Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you," Akshay's birthday note for Twinkle read.

Twinkle's “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' co-host Kajol also penned a lovely wish for her.

Wishing her “partner in crime,” Kajol posted an image of the two smiling at the camera together, reflecting their close bond.

