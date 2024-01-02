Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious video from Maldives, Akshay Kumar can't stop laughing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Twinkle Khanna, who is enjoying New Year in the Maldives with her husband Akshay Kumar and children on Tuesday, shared a candid video of herself riding a bike, leaving 'OMG 2' actor in splits.

The video captured, Twinkle dressed in a printed dress riding a bike.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lW_f7RJOd/

Attempting to turn, the author mistakenly banged her bike it into a pole. On this, Akshay is seen laughing out loud.

The video also features a family swimming session, a dinner party and the family soaking in the scenic beauty of the destination.

Sharing the video she said, "Aside from banging my wayward bike into a pole, this was truly paradise. It has also been a holiday where taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, I have already performed my own transmogrification by turning wine into cellulite:) Now let's see if I can perform another miracle and reverse this situation. If you have any grander resolutions feel free to inspire others by throwing them in the comments below."

On Monday, Twinkle dropped a video of Akshay, where he can be seen cycling with his daughter Nitara.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Recently, the much-anticipated announcement of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look for actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse of the film.

In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski.

Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.

